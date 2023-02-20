  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Elizabeth “Bette” Geiger

February 7, 1926 – February 18, 2023

Elizabeth Nell (Bette) Geiger, 97, passed away peacefully on February 18 in Kansas City. Bette was born February 7, 1926 in Valley Falls, KS to Everett and Mary Ann Goodwin, the eighth of ten children. She graduated from Mount Saint Scholastica College in Atchison and taught high school music and band in Denton, KS. In 1950 she married William A. (Bill) Geiger and with him raised five children. They began their life in Omaha, NE, where Bill attended medical school, then Fairfax, OK where he practiced medicine for 10 years. They moved to the Kansas City area in 1963 and settled in Leawood.