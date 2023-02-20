  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Doris Babich

February 1, 1924 – February 15, 2023

Doris L. Babich, 99, Overland Park, KS passed away February 15, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday February 23, 2023, at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. The visitation will be on the same day from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS.