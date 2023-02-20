Doris Babich

Doris L. Babich, 99, Overland Park, KS passed away February 15, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday February 23, 2023, at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. The visitation will be on the same day from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS.

Doris was born February 1, 1924, in Lancaster, NE to Clinton and Lena Muse. Doris served in the military with the Naval Reserve W.A.V.E.S. as a Communications Technician 3rd Class in the District of Columbia between 1944-1946.

Doris, the perennial adventurist, lived a forward looking life full of zest, zeal, love, and laughter. She paddled the white water rapids of the Colorado River, swam in the warm blue Caribbean waters of St Thomas, and explored the last frontier of Alaska’s rugged coastline. She was always up for an adventure. Once, on a trip to Vegas to see Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, she was even mistaken as Neil Young’s mother.

Helping life’s less fortunate was always one of her passions. Over her lifetime, she fostered many pets, bringing them warmth, safety, and adoration. In addition, she supported women’s rights, environmental betterment, and social justice. Doris remained actively engaged her entire life.

Joining the Navy at the age of 20, during World War II, was the highlight of her life. The new founding of an all-women’s corps of service offered her comradery, new friendship, deeper love of country, and an overwhelming sense of pride. Doris’ face always lit up with joy when recalling stories of her years in service in Washington D.C. She truly was the embodiment of “The Greatest Generation”.

She made lifelong friends and when she outlived many, her children’s friends accepted her into their group activities. She accepted everyone as is, always focusing on the positive in each individual. She was witty and loved to laugh. Her kindness was constant and never wavered.

Doris is survived by her daughters Elaine Doran, Diane (Jim) Wilson, Rosemarie Babich, Carol (Chris) Armacost, grandsons: Chuck Neeland IV, Jason (Debra) Babich; great-grandsons: Cooper & Tucker Babich. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Michael, daughters Christine and Ruth, son Michael Jr., and Son-in-Law David Doran.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital for their compassionate care of mom during her stay.

Doris was devoted to every member of her family equally. She was the best mom, grandma, great grandma, mother-in-law, and friend that anyone could ask for. She will be forever missed.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Operation Wildlife 23375 Guthrie Rd Linwood, KS 66052-4124 https://owl-online.org/donate/