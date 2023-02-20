Carole L. Bromley

She was a humble, caring and kind wife, mother and grandmother. Outside the family circle, she was a leader in the Children’s Mercy Hospital Cardiac Auxiliary benefitting the Cardiac Unit. Carole volunteered as a Picture Lady to introduce art to elementary children, developing into a Norman Rockwell collector and presenter.

Within our family, she celebrated her family: late husband Robert, son David Bromley and wife Elaine, daughter Beth Bromley Wooldridge and daughter Barb Bromley Spellman and husband Chris, through the years. Carole was a loving grandmother to Kelly Wooldridge and wife Morgan, Kate Wooldridge Gentry and husband Rob, Carrie Bromley, Libby Bromley Bochon and husband Matt, Michael Spellman and Matt Spellman as well as a gentle great-grandmother to Grayson and Coy Gentry.

We ALL will move forward with her love. Arrangements by Porter Funeral Homes, Lenexa, KS.