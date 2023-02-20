  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Carole L. Bromley

Overland Park, Kansas – Carole L. Bromley, 88, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on February 14, 2023.

She was a humble, caring and kind wife, mother and grandmother. Outside the family circle, she was a leader in the Children’s Mercy Hospital Cardiac Auxiliary benefitting the Cardiac Unit. Carole volunteered as a Picture Lady to introduce art to elementary children, developing into a Norman Rockwell collector and presenter.