Beth A. Johnson

Beth Adelaide Froning was born November 19,1922, to Henry and Edna Froning and two loving brothers, Donald and Bobby, in Bushton, Kansas, where her father was school superintendent, teacher and basketball coach. In her early summers Beth’s family would relocate northwest of Lorraine, Kansas, so her father could farm the “Ploog Farm” while Beth and her brothers could romp outside.

Beth so loved her brothers. In fact, “Bobby” was one of her first words. As she grew older, Donald and Bobby were “dear hearts” to Beth. Often she would tell them “I love you whole bushels,” and “You boys cut that out!”.

Beth was blessed to be raised in a home with a strong Christian heritage and loving family. Her grandfather and great grandfather were German Baptist ministers, so it seemed natural for Beth and her brothers to have a desire to grow spiritually and have a community of service and friendship within their local church, First Baptist Church of Lorraine, Kansas. After making her profession of faith, Beth was baptized March 27, 1932.

Since both of Beth’s grandparents settled in the Lorraine area, church life also included extended family time with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Grandmother Froning served Sunday dinner immediately following church. Often her brother Bobby would dash to her home immediately after the benediction to sneak a piece of candy.

In 1927, Beth’s family packed their belongings and moved to the farmland her father purchased near Geneseo, Kansas. Little did Beth anticipate this home would become her life home until retirement. She and her brothers loved having adventures around the farm and running in the ditch beside the highway to play with neighbor children. Playing with dolls and pretend cooking probably was Beth’s initial internship developing her homemaking skill set.

Beth’s father would often pick up neighbor children on the way to Victory Country School, a one-room school a couple miles from the farm. A winter treat was going to school by horse and buggy in the ditch with a buffalo blanket for warmth. With education important to her parents, Beth and her brothers focused on their studies; however, they also focused on having fun with friends.

The Great Depression brought challenges to many, and Beth’s family was no different. They worked to make the best of the situation and felt fortunate to have chickens and cows as a food source. However, that food source was in jeopardy due to hobos who were traveling along the train tracks behind the pasture would camp in the pasture. Beth’s father allowed them to milk cows and take eggs to reduce any desire of destruction. Their guess why they frequently had hobos was rail tracks were marked to indicate a “friendly” property owner.

1932 brought a fun trip to the World’s Fair in Chicago which was a highlight of Beth’s travel memories. Aunt Margaret Froning drove to the farm from Chicago for a quick turnaround to pick up Beth’s family so they could experience the fair. It evidently was an amazing time viewing all the exhibits as any frustrations having six people jammed into the car for a long drive during summer months were never shared.

Beth always enjoyed being with groups of friends and active in various organizations during her school years . One was being a member (and later president) of Victors 4-H Club which further prepared Beth for role of being an excellent homemaker by developing her cooking and sewing skills. She learned baking peanut butter cookies ahead and freezing them until the fair resulted in enhanced flavor. She also learned it was disappointing to send her prize-winning finely tailored wool dress that she had spent hours to create to a national exposition for judging when her brother Bob actually was able to attend when competing in the Best Groomed Boy Contest. All he had to do was wear a nice suit.

During this time, life on the farm changed somewhat when Beth’s father switched professions from educator to insurance agent (in addition to farming) and adjusting to Brother Donald’s passing at age 16 from scarlet fever. It proved to be a time of the family pulling together, and Beth and Bob establishing an even closer friendship which lasted through the years.

After high school graduation in 1940, Beth was off to her parents’ alma mater, Ottawa University, to study home economics. Her brother Bob was also currently enrolled there. Photos are proof Beth had no lack of friends with living at The Cottage.

After two years, she asked her parents’ permission to transfer to KSAC (Kansas State Agricultural College — now Kansas State University). She used the tactic Ottawa’s College of Home Economics was basically non-existent due to the war and KSAC had a great program. Beth later shared the real reason was being enchanted with increased “night life” in Manhattan. Beth and Alice Shin, a best friend at Ottawa, wanted to be roommates at KSAC. Alice’s parents’ response was to the effect of if the Fronings approved Beth transferring, it was good enough for them. So that fall Beth and Alice were off to Manhattan with matching bedspreads, curtains and such in hand to room together in Van Zile Hall.

One night when Beth was at the Baptist Student Center, she met Richard Johnson. She once again caught his eye as she had at a high school youth rally. Harold Dobrinski, his roommate, let Richard borrow his car to take Beth home. This first date in October 1942 was the beginning of “love at first sight” for both Richard and Beth and a “match made in heaven”.

When Richard sensed he would soon be called to active duty in World War II, he went home to tell his parents good-bye and then returned to Manhattan for a special weekend with Beth. Those plans changed quickly when his roommate gave him a letter stating he was to report to Fort Leavenworth the next day for active duty in the Army Air Corps. That special weekend turned out to be Beth by his side on the train to Fort Leavenworth.

Richard’s military training included studies at the University of Chicago. It was not surprising that Beth found her way to Chicago as often as she could before Richard received remote assignments.

On August 23, 1944, Richard asked the “big question” – and the only acceptable response to a handsome officer was “Yes!” Richard claimed Beth’s ring came out of a Cracker Box; however, claim was never validated.

Richard would send daily letters to Beth while remote. His “famous” letter read, “Nothing happened today. Reread yesterday’s letter.” Fortunately, the war ended just prior to Richard reporting to an island just off the Japanese coastline. He was coming home!

On July 6, 1946, 1st Lt. Richard Johnson was honorably discharged, and he and Beth started planning for their wedding on August 13, 1946. After their wedding, Beth’s parents moved to town and Richard took over managing the Froning farm. Their theme song could have been “Side by Side”. Life was humble and meager as they established their home. On August 12, 1947 ‑ just one day shy of their first anniversary, they welcomed David Eugene into their lives. Later in 1950, Rosellen Adele came into the family and in 1958, Mary Elizabeth. Later as their children married, they welcomed the joy of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in their home as often as they could have them.

Becoming empty nesters gave Richard and Beth opportunity to escape Kansas winters in Tucson where they continued to made new friendships where they lived and where they worshipped just as they did when living on the farm.

This same scenario took place when they retired from the farm to Hutchinson in 2000 and later to Leawood in 2008. Looking back, there were years of plenty as well as years of tightening their belts. However, one factor remained constant: Both Richard and Beth were committed to their faith and to each other until Richard’s passing on March 2, 2016.

Beth never wavered through the years with her joyful spirit as she lovingly cared for her family as well as others unconditionally. She is long remembered with her big smiles and amazing gift of hospitality. Children brought her such joy. She served endlessly in her church and community as she showed her faith through her actions.

Beth’s godly love was still alive as she approached her last days. One night after devotions, she was concerned she could no longer witness. She gave a big smile when being reminded her smile and pleasant demeanor was a significant witness to those who cared for her. That’s Beth!

Beth was proceeded in her death by her husband, Richard Johnson. She is survived by three children, David Johnson (Peggy), Adele Hillner and Mary White (Grant); grandchildren Laurie Sjdoin (Jason), Cheryl Kamp (Greg), Brian Hillner (Jennifer), Eric Hillner (Jessica), Ryan White (Mary Celeste), Andrew White (Jodee) and Kaitlyn David (Sam) and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 2pm followed by service at 2:30pm on March 4 at the Wesley Chapel at Church of the Resurrection, Leawood, KS. Livestream link will be posted when available.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to:

Heart Ministries, Inc.

PO Box 2068

Hutchinson, KS 67504-2068.