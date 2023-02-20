  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Beth A. Johnson

Nov. 19, 1922 – Feb. 11, 2023

Beth Adelaide Froning was born November 19,1922, to Henry and Edna Froning and two loving brothers, Donald and Bobby, in Bushton, Kansas, where her father was school superintendent, teacher and basketball coach. In her early summers Beth’s family would relocate northwest of Lorraine, Kansas, so her father could farm the “Ploog Farm” while Beth and her brothers could romp outside.