Let’s go south of the border for this week’s “5 to Try.”

We’ve given you our readers’ suggestions for best tacos in Johnson County, as well as the best Mexican restaurants to be found in these parts.

But there is a growing selection of Central and South American cuisine being represented locally, too.

From Salvadoran pupusas to Peruvian ceviche, you can set your tastebuds a-tingle with JoCo offerings that span the western hemisphere from Tikal to Tierra del Fuego.

How to tell us Central/South American dining picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including: