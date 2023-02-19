Cause of Overland Park house fire under investigation

Firefighters from Overland Park, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Shawnee responded to the 6300 block of West 66th Terrace just before 5 p.m.

Overland Park fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a Saturday afternoon garage fire at a home near 67th Street and Lamar Avenue.

Arriving firefighters reported smoke coming from the single-story house, just a few blocks south of Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Everyone who was inside was able to evacuate safely.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes told the Post that the fire is believed to have started in the garage and spread into the attic.

The exact cause is still under investigation.

Police closed Lamar Avenue from 66th Street to 67th Street as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The house sustained smoke and water damage throughout. A damage estimate has not been released.

No injuries were reported.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.