  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

Cause of Overland Park house fire under investigation

Two Consolidated Fire District No. 2 firefighters cutting through the gable vent on the west end of the house.

Two Consolidated Fire District No. 2 firefighters cutting through the gable vent on the west end of the house. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a Saturday afternoon garage fire at a home near 67th Street and Lamar Avenue.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Shawnee responded to the 6300 block of West 66th Terrace just before 5 p.m.