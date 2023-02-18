  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Johnson County Library’s volunteer program awarded prestigious certification

Amber Bourek Slater, Volunteer Services Coordinator

Johnson County Library has received a prestigious national certification for best practices in volunteer management, following a rigorous process that helped make its excellent volunteer program even better.

In late 2022, the Library’s volunteer program became Service Enterprise Certified by the Points of Light Foundation and ALIVE (Association of Leaders in Volunteer Engagement). Only 11 percent of nonprofits nationally achieve this certification, which focuses on 10 key areas of successful volunteer management.