Your Community: Johnson County Library’s volunteer program awarded prestigious certification

Johnson County Library has received a prestigious national certification for best practices in volunteer management, following a rigorous process that helped make its excellent volunteer program even better.

“At the end of the day, I think this provides a better experience for the volunteers, and I think it’s also about opening up our mindset to how we can utilize volunteers,” said Johnson County Library’s Volunteer Services Coordinator Amber Bourek Slater. “I think about some of the new ways we are engaging volunteers.”

County Librarian Patricia Suellentrop said the certification timing was ideal.

“Our organization is redefining staff roles and updating goals for our next strategic plan,” Suellentrop said. “Service Enterprise is helping us see how skilled volunteers can support staff to serve our community in new ways.”

In summer 2021, Johnson County Library was selected for the program through the Kansas Volunteer Commission. Bourek Slater participated in four months of training, joined by staffers Thomas Parks, Matt Hammes and Matt Morgan, who work with volunteers at various branches. The Library received coaching from Meg Pearson of the Kansas Volunteer Commission, to develop and implement an extensive volunteer program improvement plan.

The results are already evident. The number of volunteers grew from 581 in 2021 to 790 in 2022 and the return on volunteer investment grew from $3.78 to $6.68 for every dollar invested in the volunteer program.

“Our coach was ecstatic at how much the return on investment had increased,” Bourek Slater noted.

The Library retained 107 volunteers from before COVID in March 2020. Many dedicated individuals have been with the organization for years. Teen outreach also grew to the point where 54% of volunteers are young people.

Through the certification process, Johnson County Library improved its annual volunteer survey, created a detailed volunteer handbook, enhanced outreach in the branches with an informational brochure and developed new volunteer opportunities.

Bourek Slater said the survey showed strong volunteer satisfaction. It also revealed the diversity of volunteer skills. For example, one person shared that he has voice-over experience, so he’ll narrate a new volunteer training video.

Parks, the volunteer liaison at the Leawood Pioneer branch, said the certification training was helpful.

“Leawood is a very busy location and volunteers help complement what we are doing,” he said, adding that many volunteers are retirees who find great purpose in working at the Library.

“When you are engaged with volunteers,” Parks said, “you get to see other perspectives and skills that volunteers bring to the Library. They bring enjoyment to the staff and other volunteers.”

Bourek Slater said a few other Library systems nationwide have achieved this certification, including Cedar Rapids, IA, and Boulder, CO. They have been a great resource in sharing the benefits of this work.

The certification process helped identify the volunteer program’s strengths and areas needing improvement. Strengths include a database that allows the Library to recruit people and track volunteer hours. One area needing improvement was communication with the Library’s administrative leadership and board, which is already happening.

It all amounted to many small changes making a big difference for volunteers and the Library alike, Bourek Slater observed.

“For the volunteers who are here,” she said, “if we’re engaging and we’re listening and we’re making this a meaningful experience to them that they want to be a part of, that’s great.”

