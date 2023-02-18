Obituary: Lynden Lynch, 89, retired accountant and great-great-grandfather

A celebration of life will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch Road, Overland Park, 66215 on Monday, Feb. 20, at 1:00 p.m. Reception at 2 p.m.

Lynden Wayne Lynch, age 89, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at his home in Shawnee.

Memorial contributions may be made to the KU Endowment Association to benefit the MS Achievement Center at KU. Donations can be made online at www.kuendowment.org/msac or mailed to MSAC, 3901 Rainbow Blvd., MS 3049, Kansas City, Kan., 66160.

Lynden was born on Feb. 1,1933 in Ellis County, Tex., the son of Bertie Wayne Lynch and Barbara Gertrude “Gertie” Brock Lynch, where he lived until the age of 7.

He subsequently moved to Highlands, Tex., where he graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Tex. He served in the army from 1953 to 1955, arriving in Korea just as the armistice was signed. After his discharge, he completed his studies at the University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry in 1956.

He married Martha Jane Schunke in 1955. He subsequently moved to Louisiana, Iowa and West Virginia before settling in Dothan, Ala., for 11 years. In 1978, he obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Accounting from the University of Alabama, becoming a partner in an accounting firm in Dothan.

He moved to Galveston, Tex., in 1979, where he established his own business as a Certified Public Accountant, Lynch and Company. He was later joined by his son, Wayne, and his daughter-in-law Patty. After he retired, he moved to Shawnee in 2002, to live with his daughter, Sharon Lynch.

He is survived by his children, Shauna Kyanne Lynch, Sharon Glynn Lynch, Lynden Wayne Lynch, Jr. and wife Patricia Cheng Lynch, Jason Wayne Lynch and Christian Julian Lynch, his brother Fred Lionel Lynch, his great grandchildren Anastasia Sawicki and Arabella Lynch, Trenton Clois Lynch-Cagle and his great-great grandchildren Gracelyn Lynch and Everlee Hollaway.

He is preceded in death by his wife Martha Jane Schunke Lynch, his parents Bertie Wayne Lynch and Barbara Gertrude Brock Lynch, and his siblings Vance Milton Lynch and Ina Lee Lynch Green.