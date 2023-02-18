  Obituaries  - Obituaries

Obituary: Lynden Lynch, 89, retired accountant and great-great-grandfather

Lynden Lynch and his family.

Five generations of the Lynch family, from left to right, Christian Lynch, Jason Lynch, Gracelyn Lynch (infant), Lynden Lynch and Shauna Lynch. Photo credit Ali Fleming, courtesy Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri.

Lynden Wayne Lynch, age 89, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at his home in Shawnee.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch Road, Overland Park, 66215 on Monday, Feb. 20, at 1:00 p.m. Reception at 2 p.m.