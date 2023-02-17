Thelma Oleta Garvic

She was born to Paul and Audie (Parmer) Huestis in Dothan, TX. At the age of six months, her mother was struck and killed by lightning. Her maternal grandparents raised Oleta, along with their other seven children. They gave Oleta a wonderful upbringing, including a rich spiritual background in the Church of the Nazarene. Her grandparents, Van and Carrie Parmer, were charter members of the Church of the Nazarene and present on its founding day in October, 1908 at Pilot Point, Texas. Through all of these influences, she came to know the Lord as a child, and grew up to become the wonderful Christian lady we all know and love.

Thelma Oleta (Huestis) Garvic was born January 20, 1917, and entered heaven’s gates at the age of 106 on February 14, 2023. She preferred to be called Oleta, but her childhood name was Tince.

Oleta’s love for music and children was impressed on her in those early years. She, along with her aunts, were a favorite gospel quartet in church and the surrounding area of West Texas. Playing the piano, and singing in church choir was a favorite activity of hers throughout her lifetime. She loved the Church of the Nazarene wherever she lived, supporting it through prayer, giving, leadership, and serving as an Adult Sunday school teacher for many years.

As a young adult, she attended Bethany Nazarene College (SNU), Pasadena Nazarene College (PLNU), and the University of Southern California where she received her Elementary Education degree. She met her lifelong love, Jim W. Garvic, as a student in Pasadena, California. They were married in 1948 and settled in Southern California. Jim and Oleta raised their two children, Jeanette and Jim E. in Downey, CA. Oleta worked as an Elementary Teacher, eventually retiring from that career.

In 1994, Oleta and Jim moved to Olathe, KS to be closer to family and also became members of College Church of the Nazarene. Her beloved husband entered heaven in 1996, and Oleta became more involved at the church and in the community. She joined the church choir, became part of His Fellowship class and served the Hispanic Church as their pianist for many years. She also volunteered at Good Samaritan, providing service music for their weekly chapel gathering. Oleta remained active in College Church until her health became more of a challenge.

Her final earthly home was at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, KS where she was attended to by her many friends, family and caring staff. She remained a prayer warrior for her family and church, even though failing health prevented her from regular church attendance outside of Aberdeen. The Sunday 9:00am Live stream of College Church was a favorite she tried not to miss!

She leaves with everyone she ever touched a rich Christian testimony of new birth, sanctified living, and lifelong service to her Lord Jesus Christ. We, her family, will always cherish the path of righteousness she laid out before us. May the desire of her heart be fulfilled—the salvation of every generation that follows her.