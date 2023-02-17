  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Thelma Oleta Garvic

Thelma Oleta (Huestis) Garvic was born January 20, 1917, and entered heaven’s gates at the age of 106 on February 14, 2023. She preferred to be called Oleta, but her childhood name was Tince.

She was born to Paul and Audie (Parmer) Huestis in Dothan, TX. At the age of six months, her mother was struck and killed by lightning. Her maternal grandparents raised Oleta, along with their other seven children. They gave Oleta a wonderful upbringing, including a rich spiritual background in the Church of the Nazarene. Her grandparents, Van and Carrie Parmer, were charter members of the Church of the Nazarene and present on its founding day in October, 1908 at Pilot Point, Texas. Through all of these influences, she came to know the Lord as a child, and grew up to become the wonderful Christian lady we all know and love.