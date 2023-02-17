  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Steven Lawrence Halbleib

Steven Lawrence Halbleib passed away at his home in Shawnee, Kansas on February 6th, 2023.

Steve was born on September 26, 1948, to Lawrence & Maxine Halbleib in Garden City, KS. He attended Garden City schools and graduated from Garden City Community College in 1972 with an AAS.