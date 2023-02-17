Steven Lawrence Halbleib

Steve was born on September 26, 1948, to Lawrence & Maxine Halbleib in Garden City, KS. He attended Garden City schools and graduated from Garden City Community College in 1972 with an AAS.

After an honorable discharge from the military, Steve completed two additional years at The University of Kansas (School of Pharmacy) Steve worked much of his life in the oil and gas industry. Steve was known for his keen wit, his great sense of humor, and his tenacity in everything he did.

Steve enjoyed hunting, crossword puzzles, coaching little league baseball, and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, and his beloved Jayhawks. He was passionate about his love of nature, and that continued throughout his lifetime. Some of his happiest moments were anytime the sun was shining brightly upon him, with a fishing pole in his hand.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Maxine (Duvall) Halbleib, a brother Gordon, and sister, Vicki (Gimple) Landau.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Connie, daughter Stacy (Carlsbad, CA) son, Steven Ryan, (San Diego) and 2 grandchildren, Amanda & Ian, sister Pat Wade (Milt), Lenexa, KS and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kansas Department of Wildlife/Parks in memory of Steve Halbleib. To donate send a check or money order to Chickadee Checkoff, Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks 512 SE 25Th Avenue, Pratt, Kansas 67124-8174. All donations are tax deductible appearing on the Kansas Individual tax form. Donations go to serve and protect endangered species in Kansas.