Lenexa will go ahead with upgrades to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park on 87th Street Parkway.
The work will reimagine the Indian Trails Aquatic Center, add new parking and sidewalks throughout the 51-acre park and update the aging skate park.
Last week, the Lenexa City Council voted unanimously to greenlight three separate projects related to the park on the city’s capital improvement project list valued at a total of $17.3 million.
Indian Trails pool will see about $15 million in work
- The new layout will include a 400-foot-long, winding lazy river that connects to the zero-entry pool and the slide well.
- There will also be a large lap pool.
- The updated pool will have a more open entryway and a new guardhouse that overlooks the pool deck.
- Extra shade features will also be added.
Dozens of parking spaces will be added
- The project will also add 120 new parking spaces just west of the aquatic center.
- Additionally, 14 new parking spots will be added near the skate park as part of the $1.1 million upgrades to that amenity.
- Plus, the city will add a new pedestrian walkway along Greenway Lane that will feed into the park and make new trail connections as well.
The work will impact the park’s high-traffic summer months
- The pool won’t reopen until 2024, so it will be closed for this coming summer season.
- But assistant director of parks and recreation Mandy Danler told the city council the upgrades wouldn’t affect the annual Great Lenexa BBQ Battle in June or the Spinach Festival in September.
- The summer concert series shouldn’t be impacted too much either, she added.
- The Tiny Tot Triathlon in August may need to be relocated, she said, though the exact details of that aren’t quite hammered out.
- “We’re going to be able to do almost everything that we have planned normally out there,” Danler said.
