  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to get major facelift this summer

A young girl in a red shirt plays on the jungle gym at a city playground in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park on a spring day.

A young girl enjoys some fresh air on the playground at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa on an early spring day in 2022. File photo credit Leah Wankum.

Lenexa will go ahead with upgrades to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park on 87th Street Parkway.

The work will reimagine the Indian Trails Aquatic Center, add new parking and sidewalks throughout the 51-acre park and update the aging skate park.