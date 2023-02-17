  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam rescinds decision to nix parts of downtown corridor plan

Merriam Drive improvements

Merriam rescinded its Jan. 23 decision to leave Merriam Drive from Hocker to Johnson Drives alone. This nullifies that vote, and puts the discussion back on the council agenda for Feb. 27. Image via city documents.

The Merriam City Council this week voted to rescind its earlier decision to remove key elements of a plan to remake the city’s downtown corridor.

The rare move undoes a vote taken last month which opted to keep a busy stretch of Merriam Drive between Hocker and Johnson drives untouched as part of the larger downtown project.

