  Juliana Garcia  - Health care

What JoCo Medicare recipients should know about $35 insulin cap

Medicare insulin cap beneficiary Julia Cogley

There is a $35 cap on insulin for Medicare enrollees, like Overland Park resident Julia Cogley, above, who used to rely on free insulin samples from her doctor to avoid paying $700 a month. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

After developing Type 2 diabetes a few years ago, Julia Cogley of Overland Park couldn’t pay $700 a month for insulin on top of two other monthly medications.

Cogley said anxiety hangs overhead knowing her monthly medication costs stack up to $2,100. She doesn’t travel or go out to eat because she spends much of her disposable income on medicine.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.