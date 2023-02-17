Obituaries Feb 17, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Feb. 14-16 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Feb. 14-16, 2023. Elma Beatriz Bigus Harlan E. Brockman Mary Lillian Readman Frances P. Warden Carol Suzanne Komsthoeft Sue Ellen McKiddy Donald Eugene Bogard Verona Brown James Merget Edward P. Wollmuth Gertrude Blaise Lussier William Paul “Bill” March Joe Allenbrand W. Jean Beilharz Spreen Ruth Ann Herrman Siress David Wayne Thomas Chad “Cd” Mudloff Betty Anne Pro
