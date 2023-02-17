  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

JoCo Super Bowl parade shuttle ridership went up this year

A free shuttle to the Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

Johnson County manager Penny Postoak Ferguson, far right, rides a shuttle on Wednesday with other parade-goers. Photo via Johnson County.

Winning the Super Bowl is apparently not yet old hat to Johnson Countians, judging by the turnout for the special free shuttle buses that took Chiefs fans from Overland Park to downtown Kansas City, Mo., for Wednesday’s victory parade.

Ridership was up this year about 10% over the last time the Chiefs won three years ago, said Josh Powers, director of transit for the county’s public works department.