JoCo Super Bowl parade shuttle ridership went up this year

Ridership was up this year about 10% over the last time the Chiefs won three years ago , said Josh Powers, director of transit for the county’s public works department.

Winning the Super Bowl is apparently not yet old hat to Johnson Countians, judging by the turnout for the special free shuttle buses that took Chiefs fans from Overland Park to downtown Kansas City, Mo., for Wednesday’s victory parade.

There were 85 buses that transported 21,635 riders this year, compared to 19,600 riders in 2020, Powers said in an email Friday.

The service from Oak Park Mall to 25th Street and Southwest Boulevard in downtown Kansas City was part of RideKC’s city-wide program of free shuttles to the parade and celebration at Union Station.

RideKC also had shuttles at four other spots in Kansas City and Kansas City, Kan.

Oak Park Mall was the only Johnson County shuttle park-and-ride.

The shuttle was available to fans from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday and Powers said in general things went smoothly.

“Overall it went very well with no serious interruption,” he said, with the only hiccup being a surge of about 1,000 riders wanting to board buses at about 3 p.m. once the rally at Union Station finished.

“That got a little hectic,” he said.

Although televised coverage indicated it was a beery celebration, Powers said he was unaware of any overly intoxicated fans at the Johnson County location. He also said he had heard of one altercation that was apparently minor.

None of Johnson County’s fixed routes ran on parade day but paratransit and microtransit were available.

Transit officials tried to make people aware of that ahead of time, and Powers said he was unaware of any issues reported about the day’s suspension of regular routes.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.