Johnson County will spend $1.7M to fix mold in vacant building

Sheriff Calvin Hayden says his office outgrew the space at 18505 W. 119th St., and it will need to be replaced in a few years.

Johnson County will spend $1.7 million to address mold concerns at a vacant building that had been used until recently as a sheriff’s training center in Olathe.

With some reluctance, county commissioners voted 5-2 last week to spend reserve funds to address the mold at the site.

The building has had multiple uses over the years

Several commissioners questioned whether the repairs would be worth the cost, given the building’s age and past problems, but were assured remediation was the most cost-effective way to handle the immediate mold problem.

The 17,000-square-foot structure was built in 1996 and purchased by the county in 2005.

It has had several uses since, most recently for sheriff’s office training.

The roof was rebuilt just last year.

During recent exploratory work for scheduled maintenance on the windows and the building’s shell, inspectors found evidence of leaks and 13 areas of widespread, visible fungus.

Indoor air quality also showed elevated mold spores likely due to the leaks, said Brian Pietig, interim director of facilities management. Pietig added the moisture was more likely from the lack of a vapor barrier than additional roof problems.

Sheriff’s office may soon ask for a new building

Complicating the decision was the fact that sheriff’s officials are considering a request for a new building a few years down the road.

Hayden told commissioners his office is spread through eight county buildings, most of which have been repurposed. Operations are currently based at the New Century Air Center.

Pietig said a future capital project being discussed for 2026 might include a 70,000-square-foot building for sheriff’s training, which could cost an estimated $45 million.

Before that could happen, though, the county would have to conduct a study.

Hayden called the mold remediation “sending good money after bad.” The building, he said, “wasn’t a great building to begin with,” and his office has already outgrown it.

He also said the roof leaked for five years before being replaced.

“The facilities department hasn’t done a great job of maintaining what we’ve got and this is a result of that,” he said, suggesting the commissioners could cut their losses by demolishing it entirely and selling it for commercial property to put it back on tax rolls.

County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said she disagreed with Hayden’s assertion that the building hadn’t been adequately maintained but did not go into detail.

Pietig said other options, such as renting other space or building a new training site would not be cheaper than fixing the mold.

Commissioners had questions about the expenditure

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft, who along with Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara voted against funding the work, questioned the county’s return on the cost of the repairs.

“What assurance do we have that sinking $1.7 million in is going to be a value-added return for us versus some other option?” Ashcraft said.

Others had similar questions but said getting rid of the mold still needed to be done quickly.

“No matter what we do with this building, it needs to be brought up to a safe level of maintenance,” said Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick.

Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand agreed, relying on an assurance that the building has “good bones” and can be useful in the future.

Chairman Mike Kelly said that no matter what happens with the building in the future, the mold will have to be dealt with.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.