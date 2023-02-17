  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

Johnson County will spend $1.7M to fix mold in vacant building

The building at 18505 W. 119th St. in Olathe has been used as a training center for the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Photo via Johnson County property records.

Johnson County will spend $1.7 million to address mold concerns at a vacant building that had been used until recently as a sheriff’s training center in Olathe.

Sheriff Calvin Hayden says his office outgrew the space at 18505 W. 119th St., and it will need to be replaced in a few years.