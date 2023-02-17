JoCo Notes: Jason Sudeikis returns in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 teaser

🚨 One thing to know today

We still believe.

Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis is back as beloved soccer coach Ted Lasso.

AppleTV+ this week released a roughly one-minute trailer previewing the hit show’s third season, which is set to premiere on the streaming app March 15.

As AppleTV+ describes it, this season will follow newly-promoted AFC Richmond as it struggles to compete in the Premier League, England’s top-flight soccer league.

Meanwhile, Ted “deals with pressures at work” and “continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home” in America.

The show has catapulted Sudeikis to international stardom and garnered him two Emmys for best lead actor in a comedy series.

Sudeikis is also an executive producer on the show, which has become one of the Apple streaming service’s most popular original series.

The new season will be 12 episodes long, and episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays instead of Fridays as they have in previous seasons.

🗓 Weekend things to do

ArtHeals exhibition at InterUrban ArtHouse in downtown Overland Park, tonight from 5-8 p.m. [More info]

Kansas City Ballet’s “Cinderella” premieres Friday at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts [More info]

Emerson Quartet, Midwest Trust Center at JCCC, Saturday at 7 p.m. [Get tickets]

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at T-Mobile Center in KCMO, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. [Look for tickets]

Pickleball and Jams Tournament, Chicken N Pickle in Overland Park, Sunday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. [More info]

📰 Other local news

A 27-year-old man was charged with criminal trespass and breach of privacy after allegedly sneaking into women’s restrooms and making lewd comments to female students at Johnson County Community College. [Kansas City Star]

was charged with criminal trespass and breach of privacy after allegedly sneaking into women’s restrooms and making lewd comments to female students at Johnson County Community College. [Kansas City Star] The Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa will host the Kansas state high school boys swimming and diving championship this weekend. [Topeka Capital-Journal]

in Lenexa will host the Kansas state high school boys swimming and diving championship this weekend. [Topeka Capital-Journal] Lenexa Police are still searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at a Game Stop near Oak Park Mill in which an employee was tied up and threatened with a gun. [Fox 4]

🐦 Notable tweets

Now’s the time to check out the Johnson County Museum’s latest exhibit on the history of American Indian boarding schools.

We've seen a great response so far to the special exhibit "Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories." This nationally traveling exhibit from @KCMAAA and @Exhibits_USA is only with us until March 18th, so be sure to plan your visit soon. Want to learn more? A🧵: pic.twitter.com/6sxGRI93JG — JohnsonCountyMuseum (@JoCoMuseum) February 16, 2023

A Chiefs blast from the past.

Today's #ThrowbackThursday is a special one from @jocomuseum showing the World Champions @Chiefs 1969 team. The photo was found in an Indian Hills Junior High 1975 time capsule. We celebrate #Chiefs being World Champions again this year for the third time in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/FaXh1WJUH8 — JCPRD (@JCPRDparks) February 17, 2023

Coffee and jazz in downtown Overland Park on Thursday evening.

A packed house @Homerscoffee in @DowntownOP to enjoy the SMS 6th grade jazz band – amazing talent on display! @MrSchapker pic.twitter.com/UBjaN4NNBN — Britt Pumphrey (@brpumphrey) February 16, 2023

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (third and second from right) along with Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog (center with red tie), were all on hand at Hilltop Conference Center Thursday to officially launch the construction phase of toll lanes on U.S. 69 Highway. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.