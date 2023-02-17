James Wesley Smith Jr.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Schlueter Houser, his stepfather George Houser, father James Wesley Smith, Sr., his two brothers Mark Houser, and Chip Smith, and his grandparents.

Jim was survived by his wife Mary Smith of Spring Hill, Kansas. His children Christy Holly and husband Tim of Spring Hill, Kansas, and William Wright, Jr. of Spokane, Washington. Jim had only one grandchild Dylan Wright of Gardner, Kansas and lots of foster grandchildren. Jim was also survived by three brothers Bob Houser and wife Mary of Fremont, Nebraska, Scott Smith and wife Janice of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Cory Smith of Wichita, Kansas and two sisters Marge Wheeler of Highland Randi, Colorado and Cindy Lingle and husband Steve of Fremont, Nebraska. Plus lots of nieces and nephews and many friends.

Jim graduated from Fremont High School in Fremont, Nebraska and then joined the United States Army in 1979. After that Jim went on to marry the love of his life Mary Smith in 1986. Jim owned his own remodeling business and then went on to work for Walmart until he retired from there in 2020. Jim enjoyed cooking, bowling, and fishing (especially deep sea fishing). He also enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, listening to music, and collecting eagles and Coca-Cola items. Jim was an amazing father, husband, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his family, friends and loved spending time with all of them, especially his grandchildren. Jim was always there when his family needed him. Jim was a man of few words. Jim will be missed so much by so many.

Services

Graveside Services will be officiated by Pastor Scott Fuller at Pleasant Valley Cemetery at 9501 159th St, Overland Park, KS. 66221 on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 10:00 am. Reception to follow at 20924 W 226th Ct Spring Hill, KS, 76083.

Flowers or donations are to be sent to Mary Smith, 20924 W 226th Ct., Spring Hill, KS 66083.