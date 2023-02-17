Funeral Service will be held at Lenexa Baptist Church on February 21 at 2:00pm. A private family burial will follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

Diane Kay Christensen, 81, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away peacefully on February 15 at Menorah Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas.

Diane was born in Los Angeles, California to John and Vivian Hirchert on December 10, 1941. She attended middle and high school in Denver, Colorado. She married Gary Christensen on August 29, 1964, in Denver, Colorado. She graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She worked as a small business owner of four Hallmark Card Stores from 1975 to 2010 despite being challenged by a vision limitation. She was very involved in Lenexa Baptist Church and Served as President of her local Rotary Club.

Diane is preceded in death by her mother and father.

Diane is survived by her husband, Gary Christensen; her three sons, David, Kevin and Brian Christensen; seven grandchildren: Darby, Mason, Dawson, Kolbie, Charlie, and Will Christensen and Maeve McSweeney.