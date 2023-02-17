Obituaries Feb 17, 2023 - 2023 Obituary Delores Haddon Simpson Share this story: March 10, 1935 – February 11, 2023 Shawnee, Kansas – Delores Haddon Simpson passed into Heaven on February 11, 2023. Mom was very much loved by countless family and friends. Graveside services are planned for immediate family only. Donations may be made in Delores’ name to the American Cancer Association, 1100 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City, MO 64105.
