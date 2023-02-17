Charles A. Ralston

The oldest child of Charles E. Ralston and Daisy (Nottingham) Ralston, he lived his childhood on the family farm south of Lawrence. He attended school at the one-room Fairview-Blue Mound School, later graduating from Lawrence Memorial High School. He married Martha Koehler on January 27, 1951 and lived in the Lawrence area. They moved to Overland Park, Kansas in 1963 with their 2 children, Linda and Charles (Bill).

He was a proud member of the Millwright-Carpenters Union. He worked at Bendix Corporation 8 years and then at Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant, retiring after 32 years of service. He was always ready to lend a hand and give helpful advice “based on his 35 years of safety training”. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Trail 70’s unit of the Abdallah Shrine. Riding his motorcycle in the local parades and assisting at the Shrine rodeos gave him great joy working the crowds. He never knew a stranger- he would have been a great Walmart greeter! He was a long standing member of the Valley View Methodist Church (now Church of the Resurrection-Overland Park).

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Scott Ralston (Barbara) and Evelyn Schultz (Norman) and daughter-in-law Arl Lee Ralston. He is survived by the love of his life, Martha to whom he was married for 72 years, daughter Linda Milligan (Donald) and Charles (Bill) Ralston, 8 grandchildren: Kendra Brooks (Brian), Krista Stramel, Kelly Gardner, Jessie Dreiling, Darcy Gilpin (Corey), Delaney Yurkovich (Taylor), Heather Milligan-Day (Chris), Patrick Milligan (Sara) and 9 Great-Grandchildren: Brenton Wrigley, Leon Swords, Dayton Dreiling, Taylor Gardner, Finley Brooks, Franklin Brooks, Forest Brooks, Cassandra Day and Nolan Yurkovich. Needless to say, their home was full of fun, laughter and noise with many family gatherings.

The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale-Rosehill Assisted Living and HCA Hospice for his care.

A celebration of life at Church of the Resurrection – Overland Park (Valley View Methodist) 8412 W. 95th St. Overland Park, KS 66212 will be held on April 29, 2023 at 2pm. Reception to follow at the church.

Donations can be made in his name to the Shriners Hospital c/o the Abdallah Shrine in Overland Park, Kansas.