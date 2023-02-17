  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Charles A. Ralston

Charles A. Ralston, born October 23, 1923 in Lawrence, Kansas, passed into the arms of God on February 13, 2023 at the age of 99 years young.

The oldest child of Charles E. Ralston and Daisy (Nottingham) Ralston, he lived his childhood on the family farm south of Lawrence. He attended school at the one-room Fairview-Blue Mound School, later graduating from Lawrence Memorial High School. He married Martha Koehler on January 27, 1951 and lived in the Lawrence area. They moved to Overland Park, Kansas in 1963 with their 2 children, Linda and Charles (Bill).