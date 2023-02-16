Wake up with the Market

Grab a quick bite on your way to work. Have a lively chat over traditional breakfast fare with friends and neighbors on the Market floor. Settle into a seat by the firepits with a hot drink. There’s no wrong way to start your day at the Market.

A great breakfast just makes the rest of your day better. At the Lenexa Public Market, you’ll find a delectable slate of options all made with the highest quality ingredients and care by our collection of merchants. Yum!

Break out of your boring breakfast routine with the delicious, authentic West African dishes at African Dream Cuisine. Their Eggcellent Breggfast menu features scrumptious sweet and savory combinations of Puff Puffs (fried sweet dough), fried eggs, spaghetti, sweet krep and their signature Dream Sauce. Try something new, and you might find a new mainstay. Breakfast served Thursday-Sunday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Learn more

Butterfield’s Bakery & Market takes brunch classics and elevates them with high-quality ingredients and skilled preparation. Fill up on a variety of breakfast sandwiches served with breakfast potatoes, brioche French Toast piled high, or the nutritious avocado toast. Try the quintessential Plain & Simple – two eggs, breakfast potatoes, a piece of toast and choice of bacon or sausage. Decided to share the delicacies? Purchase freshly baked breads and cinnamon rolls packaged to travel home with you from the bakery. Breakfast served Tuesday-Sunday, 8-11 a.m. Learn more

Donuts and coffee might be the ultimate breakfast pairing – and you’ll find both made exceptionally well at Mr. D’s Coffee. Favorites from their menu of exquisitely fluffy donuts include honey-glazed, donut holes, long johns, twists and specialty and seasonal donuts. Their full coffee bar features Messenger Coffee and teas, also prepared with fun seasonal flavors and twists. Delight your kids with a classic sprinkle donut while you recharge with a smooth, rich beverage. Open daily at 7 a.m. Learn more

The breakfast burritos at Red Kitchen KC have a cult following – for good reason. Often featured on lists of top burritos in the state and region, duck fat tortillas are filled with eggs, potato, cheese, housemade tomatillo salsa and your choice of chorizo, sausage or bacon, then cooked fresh until hot and lightly crispy. They offer breakfast all day on weekends: menu items including huevos divorciados, molletes, chilaquiles,huevos rancheros and Sunday brunch Birria. Open Tuesday-Sunday at 7 a.m. Learn more

Feeling breakfast flavors for lunch or dinner? Check out Topp’d Pizza and Salad’s All Day Breakfast Pizza. Topp’d with alfredo cream sauce, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, and your choice of bacon, breakfast sausage or Canadian bacon, breakfast can continue throughout the entire day. Open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn more