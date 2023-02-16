  KCUR  - Johnson County District Attorney

Kansas agency investigating Johnson County DA’s handling of Albers police shooting

Johnson County DA Steve Howe is under investigation for his handling of the John Albers case.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe is being investigated by the agency that disciplines attorneys in Kansas. File photo.

By Sam Zeff 

The Kansas office that investigates and sanctions attorneys is looking into the conduct of Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, following a complaint alleging he lied about what happened the night 17-year-old John Albers was killed by an Overland Park Police officer in 2018.