  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village looks to remake city hall and police HQ

Prairie Village carbon emissions

Prairie Village City Hall on Mission Road. File photo.

Prairie Village is looking to either renovate or completely rebuild its city hall and also remodel the city’s police department headquarters next door.

City staff presented three preliminary project options at a special city council session on Saturday that came with projected price tags for work on both buildings ranging from $29 million to $42 million.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.