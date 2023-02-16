A new microbrewery has achieved a crucial first step in its plan to open a new location in Overland Park.
The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday unanimously approved Discourse Brewing for a 10-year special use permit that would allow the microbrewery to operate at 7211 W. 97th St. in Windmill Square.
