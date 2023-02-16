  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Discourse Brewing plans to open Overland Park taphouse

Plans are moving forward for Discourse Brewing to open a new microbrewery and taphouse near 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. Above, the proposed building at 7211 W. 97th St. Photo via Google Maps.

A new microbrewery has achieved a crucial first step in its plan to open a new location in Overland Park.

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday unanimously approved Discourse Brewing for a 10-year special use permit that would allow the microbrewery to operate at 7211 W. 97th St. in Windmill Square.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

