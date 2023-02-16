  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee to upgrade 2-mile stretch of Nieman Road

Shawnee is planning improvements on Nieman Road south of Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Nieman Road at Shawnee Mission Parkway. A city project will upgrade Nieman Road south from Shawnee Mission Parkway to city limits. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

The city of Shawnee will widen and upgrade parts of a two-mile stretch of Nieman Road.

On Monday, the Shawnee City Council unanimously approved the project proposal, signing off on the final improvement designs without much discussion.