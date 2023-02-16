Merriam Christian Church, 9401 Johnson Drive, will turn 110 years old this month.
The congregation is to celebrate the anniversary milestone with a special service this Sunday focused on the history of the church.
The festivities will also include a proclamation from Merriam Mayor Bob Pape, who has been a member of the church for 27 years.
The service includes history and a look forward
- Donna Rankin, who sits on the church’s membership committee, told the Post Sunday’s anniversary service will feature a slide show about the history of the church.
- It will also see the installation of the church’s new pastor, Robin Colerick-Shinkle, who started on Feb. 7.
- Rankin said longtime members will be recognized during the anniversary celebration, as well.
MCC was founded on Feb. 16, 1913
- It first organized as a community Sunday school in an old schoolhouse on Merriam Drive, according to its website.
- The original 57 members of MCC helped organize Ladies Aid Society, a weekly social and literary club and more.
- The current building dates to 1914 and additions to it grew MCC’s footprint, first with the construction of the sanctuary in 1926 and then with the 1959-built education wing, according to its website.
Members say it’s the people that make MCCC special
- Joan Tarwater, who has been a member for more than 70 years, said she thinks it’s amazing to be able to celebrate the church’s 110th anniversary, in part, because so many churches aren’t able to survive for that long a period of time.
- Others like Bryan and Caroline Young, who joined MCC during the height of COVID-19 in 2020 by attending online services, said they were looking for a church family when they found the welcoming congregation at MCC.
- “I feel like we just stumbled into it,” Caroline said. “God led us here at the time that he did, we showed up and it just so happened to be this pretty pivotal moment for the church. It’s been really cool to be a part of.”
The public is invited to Sunday’s service
- Rankin said the anniversary service Sunday is open to the public.
- MCC invited the city council and other local partners to the services, as well.
- This also includes people from the organizations MCC works to support on a regular basis, including Meals on Wheels, Merriam Park Elementary, Johnson County Food Ministry and the Johnson County Christmas Bureau, Rankin said.
- The service starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.
