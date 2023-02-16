  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

🎉 This Johnson County church turns 110 this month

Merriam Christian Church turns 110 years old this month, and the membership committee, pictured above, planned an anniversary service for Feb. 19. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Merriam Christian Church, 9401 Johnson Drive, will turn 110 years old this month.

The congregation is to celebrate the anniversary milestone with a special service this Sunday focused on the history of the church.

