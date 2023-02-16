  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary Lillian Readman

Mary Lillian Readman of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on Feb 2, 2023 when she finally succumbed to a battle with congestive heart failure she endured for the past few years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Junior Readman and her sons, Edward Michael and Timothy Patrick Readman. She is survived by her sons William David (wife Lisa), Randy Wayne (wife Joleen), her daughter Mary Susan (husband Greg), and dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren.