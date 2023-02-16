  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

4 highlights from Lenexa Mayor Boehm’s final state of the city

Lenexa Mayor Mike Boehm gives his annual state of the city address

Lenexa Mayor Mike Boehm gave his final state of the city address on Wednesday. He highlighted ongoing business development, booming construction and other areas of growth across the city. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin

Lenexa in 2022 saw a year of booming growth, more local business development, large traffic improvements and parks and recreation enhancements, all of which is expected to continue into 2023.

Those details and more were highlighted Wednesday in Mayor Mike Boehm’s final state of the city address to the community and the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce. Find the text of his speech here.