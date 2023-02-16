Lenexa in 2022 saw a year of booming growth, more local business development, large traffic improvements and parks and recreation enhancements, all of which is expected to continue into 2023.
Those details and more were highlighted Wednesday in Mayor Mike Boehm’s final state of the city address to the community and the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce. Find the text of his speech here.
Mayor Boehm is preparing to step down
- Boehm, the city’s longest-serving mayor, announced earlier this year he will not seek reelection for a sixth term and will step down in December at the end of his current term.
- That made Wednesday’s speech Boehm’s last state of the city.
- “There is still a lot of work to do on your behalf,” Boehm said, looking toward the last ten months of his term. “However, I would be remiss if I didn’t take the opportunity to say that it has been an honor to serve Lenexa.”
Here are some key takeaways from Boehm’s speech:
2022 saw a boom in new construction
- Last year, the city saw roughly $332 million in new construction, 64% of which was commercial, Boehm said.
- That made 2022 one of Lenexa’s top-five years for new construction ever, he noted.
- Additionally, Lenexa issued more than 4,500 total business licenses last year.
Lenexa Public Market got a new anchor tenant
- KC’s Cosmo Burger opened in fall 2022, officially filling the only open anchor tenant space at Lenexa Public Market.
- The burger place, which first opened in Kansas City, Mo., before opening the Market space, was named among the top 40 restaurants in the Kansas City metro.
- Also, last week, the market’s manager Tessa Adcock told the council that a deal is in the works to fill the smaller former Tasting Room stall as well.
- Details on what exactly may fill that space haven’t been publicly disclosed.
The city is forging ahead with street upgrades
- In 2022, Boehm said, Lenexa finished substantial transportation corridor upgrades across the city, including its widening of 87th Street Parkway, improvements at Prairie Star Parkway at K-7 and improvements on Quivira Road.
- In 2023, similar improvements are planned around the intersection of 95th Street and Loiret Boulevard near Electric Park.
- Plus, 99th Street and Clare Road will be expanded.
- New roads will also be built around 87th Street near Renner Boulevard, meant to serve the future AdventHealth wellness campus at Lenexa City Center.
More Parks and rec work planned for 2023
- Last year, Lenexa added a pedestrian tunnel under 87th Street Parkway into Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park and completed park improvements, Boehm pointed out.
- Over the summer, other major upgrades are also planned at the park, including a redesign of Indian Trails Aquatic Center and a revamp of the newly-renamed Rolling Magic skatepark.
- The city is also planning renovations at the Lenexa Community Center and senior center in Old Town.
- New amenities will open at Black Hoof Park this year, like the disc golf course.
