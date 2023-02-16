  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood’s new history book in the works for 75th anniversary

Leawood City Park

Leawood residents will get a deep dive into the city's past 25 years with a new history book later this year. Above, a bird's eye view of Leawood City Park. Photo via city of Leawood's website.

In celebration of Leawood’s 75th anniversary, the city is publishing a new history book later this year.

The roughly 100-page book — loosely titled “Leawood — The Journey Continues” — will chronicle the city’s history from 1997 to 2022 from a variety of perspectives, from economic development to arts and public outreach.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1