Harlan attended Blue Springs High School before graduating in 1947 from Central High School in Kansas City. He graduated from Kansas City Junior College and was a 1951 graduate of Kansas University.

Overland Park, Kansas – Harlan E. Brockman, 92, of Overland Park, KS was born at home on a farm near Blue Springs, Mo., the son of Edwin and Mabel (Kessler) Brockman. He attended Mason School and graduated from Old Blue Springs, both Missouri, one-room country grade schools. He became an Eagle Scout and a Warrior member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

During the Korean Conflict, Harlan was a member of the U.S. Air Force. After his Honorable Discharge, he married his wife of 54 years, Leota Peters, on April 11, 1953.

Harlan spent his working career in the Portland Cement Industry, serving in Kansas City, Pittsburgh PA and New York City NY before retiring in 1996 as Marketing Manager of Lehigh Portland Cement Company in Allentown PA.

He loved classical music and enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years. He and his wife Leota also enjoyed many trips aboard, including numerous trips to Switzerland to hear their daughter Kimberly sing.

In 1998, Harlan and his wife Leota returned to the Kansas City area. Soon thereafter, in 2001, Harlan became a Museum Docent at the Truman Library where he especially loved giving tours to school classes. In 2010 he reached the “One Thousand Club” and in 2017 was honored for over 1’200 hours of volunteer service at the library.

During his later years, he lived at Tallgrass Creek Senior Living Community in Overland Park. Harlan is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Brockman of Sankt Gallen Switzerland, sisters Ruth (Graeme) Rosenau of LaMirada California and Jane Johnson of Ames Iowa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leota, his parents and brother Ralph Brockman (Donna Mae).

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7851 West 119th Street, Overland Park KS. Visitation will precede the service at 10am. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City MO.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to “The Leota Peters Brockman Memorial Scholarship Fund” at Valparaiso University, Advancement Services, Heritage Hall, 510 Freeman Street, Valparaiso Indiana 46383.