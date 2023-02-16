  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Harlan E. Brockman

Overland Park, Kansas – Harlan E. Brockman, 92, of Overland Park, KS was born at home on a farm near Blue Springs, Mo., the son of Edwin and Mabel (Kessler) Brockman. He attended Mason School and graduated from Old Blue Springs, both Missouri, one-room country grade schools. He became an Eagle Scout and a Warrior member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

Harlan attended Blue Springs High School before graduating in 1947 from Central High School in Kansas City. He graduated from Kansas City Junior College and was a 1951 graduate of Kansas University.