Frances P. Warden

Aug. 7, 1926 – Feb. 13, 2023

Frances P. Warden, (Grannie Frannie), died February 13, 2023. She was born in Hornell, N.Y. to Antonio and Maria Prattico, Italian immigrants from Calabria, Italy. She graduated from Hornell High School and then worked for New York Bell Telephone Company for six years. In 1952 she married Loyd (Chuck) Warden in Hornell during the Korean War. He was stationed in Fort Monmouth, N. J. and while there she worked for Jersey Bell Telephone. Chuck was transferred from there to Fort Belvoir, VA. and while there Fran took a bus to Washington, D.C. and was employed at The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. While at Fort Belvoir, Chuck got his overseas orders. From Virginia they arrived in Oklahoma where Fran met her new family, Clara and McKinley Warden.