Frances P. Warden, (Grannie Frannie), died February 13, 2023. She was born in Hornell, N.Y. to Antonio and Maria Prattico, Italian immigrants from Calabria, Italy. She graduated from Hornell High School and then worked for New York Bell Telephone Company for six years. In 1952 she married Loyd (Chuck) Warden in Hornell during the Korean War. He was stationed in Fort Monmouth, N. J. and while there she worked for Jersey Bell Telephone. Chuck was transferred from there to Fort Belvoir, VA. and while there Fran took a bus to Washington, D.C. and was employed at The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. While at Fort Belvoir, Chuck got his overseas orders. From Virginia they arrived in Oklahoma where Fran met her new family, Clara and McKinley Warden.

From Oklahoma they traveled to San Luis Obispo, CA. to visit with friends. From there Chuck went on to San Francisco where he was stationed in Japan. While Chuck was overseas Fran worked for Pacific Bell Telephone. After four months in San Luis Obispo she flew back to Hornell and went back to work for New York Bell until Chuck came back from Japan. Fran flew back to California and Chuck was able to leave San Francisco and traveled to San Luis Obispo where she was and they traveled back to Oklahoma. Chuck took courses in printing at Stillwater, OK. and Fran worked as a reporter for the Okmulgee Daily Times.

After two years on the way to Hornell they stopped in Kansas City to look for a job and Chuck was accepted at the Kansas City Life Insurance in the print shop. Seven years later they adopted Marc and Mary through Catholic Charities.

They lived in Prairie Village where they attended St. Ann Church and Marc & Mary attended St. Ann School. Fran began volunteering at St. Joseph Hospital and later at the Volunteer Center of Johnson County. During that time she played tennis and played until she was 80 years old. At the same time she played bridge with a St. Ann’s Bridge group and the Lenexa Bridge Group. When the Volunteer Center closed its doors Fran started volunteering at the Shawnee Kansas Library.

Fran was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa. She volunteered at the St. Mary’s Food Kitchen in Kansas City, KS. With all the volunteering through the years she called herself a “Professional Volunteer”.

Fran was able to travel to Italy to visit her parents’ birthplace in Calabria twice with her family.

Fran was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, her brothers Joseph, Anthony, Joey and James. She is survived by her children Marc (Karen), and Mary Murphy; Marc’s children are David, Laura (Stephen), Theresa (Dan) and Steven (Stephanie), Jenna (Shaun) and Michael (Nicole). Mary’s children are Billy (Taylor), John (Cody), Bobby (David), Molly (Brandon), Ali, and Caroline (Ricky), great grandchildren Isaac, Ruby Sue, Cash, Liam, Scarlett, Hazel, Elijah, River, Violet and Johah, Nora, Jack, Shae, her sister Domenica DeFazio, sisters-in-law Billie Jean Warden, Vernice Warden and many many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A very special mention to my good friends Sharon, Ruth, Pat and Dick Frey and to the back pew at the 4 o’clock mass.

Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 am followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, Friday, February 17, 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 West 92nd Street, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.