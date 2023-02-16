Elma Beatriz Bigus

Lost her father at the age of 15 and moved with her mom and sister to St. Paul, Minnesota but later was blessed with a wonderful stepfather in Michael Shapiro. Elma moved to San Francisco to attend college at the University of California-Berkeley. Her life took a dramatic turn following a trip back to Chicago when she met Kenneth Bigus on a blind date. Kenneth, a young lawyer, had traveled to Chicago with his cousin and was smitten with Elma. He pursued her to San Francisco, and they later eloped on New Year’s Eve. Kenneth was the center of her life along with her two sons Lawrence and Edward.

Elma defied the odds as a four-time cancer survivor. Elma loved caring for her family, traveling the world and gardening. Kenneth and Elma belonged to a square dance club. They were season tickets holders to the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Comets and minor league basketball and hockey teams. As a couple, Elma and Kenneth were regular patrons of the arts including the Kansas City Symphony, The Lyric Opera and Quality Hill Playhouse.

Elma was a member of the Menorah Medical Center Auxiliary, a local garden club and a women’s club comprised of white and Black women that met to discuss racial issues. Her family was always amused when Elma would clean the house thoroughly before a cleaning lady arrived to perform the task. She was voracious reader, a wonderful cook and enjoyed going out for dinner with friends.

When grandchildren arrived, Elma enjoyed spending time with them.

Elma was predeceased by her beloved husband Kenneth, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage, her parents and her sister Janet. Surviving include her two sons and their wives, Lawrence and Ruth Bigus and Edward and Ellyn Bigus, and six grandchildren Alex, Elizabeth, Aaron, Jacob (Amanda), Samuel and Julia Max, as well as two great grandchildren, Izidore and Krynn. To honor Elma’s memory, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Jewish Family Services or the Overland Park Arboretum.

Services

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Graveside Service

1:00 pm – 1:30 pm

Rose Hill Cemetery

6940 Troost Avenue

Kansas City, Missouri 64131