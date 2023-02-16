  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Elma Beatriz Bigus

Elma Beatriz Bigus born on April 3, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois to Adele and Lobert Weaver.

Lost her father at the age of 15 and moved with her mom and sister to St. Paul, Minnesota but later was blessed with a wonderful stepfather in Michael Shapiro. Elma moved to San Francisco to attend college at the University of California-Berkeley. Her life took a dramatic turn following a trip back to Chicago when she met Kenneth Bigus on a blind date. Kenneth, a young lawyer, had traveled to Chicago with his cousin and was smitten with Elma. He pursued her to San Francisco, and they later eloped on New Year’s Eve. Kenneth was the center of her life along with her two sons Lawrence and Edward.