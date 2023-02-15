Verona Brown

December 3, 1929 — February 9, 2023

Lenexa – Verona Bernice Brown, 93, born December 3rd, 1929, in Duluth, Minnesota passed away peacefully on February 9th, 2023. She is survived by three of her four children, Terry (wife, Leigh), Kathy and Linda, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Ronnie as she was known to friends and Nana to family had a full life centered around her extended family. Despite the difficulty she faced in her last years, she remained full of life. As one of her grandchildren said, Nana could be four feet of Fury. She was loved by all who knew her and her indomitable spirit. She has now joined her husband, Fred, and her youngest daughter Cindy, in Eternal peace.