Lenexa’s Restaurant Row first phase moves ahead

A rendering of one of two building plans approved by the city of Lenexa as part of Restaurant Row at 87th and Renner. Image via Klover Architects.
Lenexa’s planned “Restaurant Row,” which will stand at the entrance of the City Center development, is moving ahead.
Last week, the Lenexa City Council approved by consent the final plan for the development of the first two restaurant buildings that will be built on a lot on the corner of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard.
Restaurant Row is set to have five buildings total
Totaling 17,725 square feet, the two buildings are the first of what’s eventually expected to be a five-building complex that will make up what the city has dubbed “Restaurant Row.”
Four of the buildings are set to house restaurants and the fifth is expected to be a multi-story office building.
This whole area of Lenexa has been identified as and built out so far with mixed-use developments in mind.
It includes several restaurants, higher-density housing, recreational spaces and retail.
Tenants have not been publicly identified
The two buildings approved this month essentially comprise the bookends of the prospective “Restaurant Row,” (marked “A1” and “A4” on the aerial map above).
Tenants for the buildings haven’t been publicly announced, though the developer Klover Architects has said agreements are being signed with potential occupants.
Some of the restaurant buildings will also have second floor spaces that could be rented out for office uses, a new feature added from an earlier 2017 proposal.
More Restaurant Row projects are expected later
Future phases of Restaurant Row will need to get approval from the Lenexa Planning Commission and city council before they can move forward.
Down the line, two other restaurant spaces are planned along the same strip as the two approved this month.
The fifth building, across the planned site on the opposite corner, will be a two-story office building.
A parking structure will also need to be added to the development, otherwise the next phases won’t be approved, according to city documents.
