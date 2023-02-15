  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa’s Restaurant Row first phase moves ahead

A rendering of a building set to go in on Lenexa's "Restaurant Row."

A rendering of one of two building plans approved by the city of Lenexa as part of Restaurant Row at 87th and Renner. Image via Klover Architects.

Lenexa’s planned “Restaurant Row,” which will stand at the entrance of the City Center development, is moving ahead.

Last week, the Lenexa City Council approved by consent the final plan for the development of the first two restaurant buildings that will be built on a lot on the corner of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard.