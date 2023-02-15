  Nikki Lansford  - Good causes

Overland Park mom pays off student lunch debt with homemade Chiefs yard signs

A homemade Chiefs yard sign made by Leanne Stowe.

An Overland Park woman has raised $2,500 to pay off overdue lunch balances for local school kids by selling Chiefs yard signs. Photo via Annie's Barn Twitter page.

A self-proclaimed maker and stay-at-home “mom overachiever” has raised thousands of dollars to help pay for local schoolchildren’s lunches by selling homemade yard signs celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs.

LeAnne Stowe, owner of online boutique Annie’s Barn, raised $2,500 to pay off overdue lunch balances for students at Pawnee Elementary in the Shawnee Mission School District by selling Chiefs yard signs.

