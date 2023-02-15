James Merget

James was born at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to John Russell Merget and Carolyn Marie (Alves) Merget on Oct. 17, 1945. He grew up in Southern California as “#3” out of four brothers and graduated from Loyola High School. James proudly and humbly served his country in Vietnam as an army medic. After his tour in Vietnam, James enjoyed traveling Europe before receiving his bachelors of arts in psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

James began a long and successful real estate career in Lake Hughes, Calif. He served as the secretary and treasurer of the Lake Hughes-Lake Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce and was owner, broker and realtor of Lake Hughes Realty. Later, James was the owner and founder of the Lake Hughes Center.

James met the love of his life, Sharon Lea Williams, whom he married in 1981 and the couple had two children, Matthew and Lauren. In 2000, he and Sharon relocated to Overland Park, Kan. and James split his time between California and Kansas. He remained active in the Lake Hughes community until 2018 when he retired and moved to Kansas City.

James was a lover of nature, adventure and lifelong learning. He was deeply philosophical and enjoyed living his life freely. Throughout his life, James lived by the adage “…leave things better than you found it,” his philosophical North Star and cornerstone of his legacy. Ultimately, his life is a testament to that adage. Lives of those he touched are richer and fuller as a result of know- ing him and the world is a better place because of him.

James’ legacy will continue through his family and friends, a conscious tribute to his memory. James lived a quiet, but exceptional life. A deliberate life worthy of being commended. In the end, James was surrounded by immeasurable love and comfort from those who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Merget and Carolyn Merget, his wife Sharon Lea (Williams) Merget and his brother John Merget. Survivors include his brothers Paul Merget, Anaheim, Calif. and Bill Merget (Diane), Sebastopol, Calif; children Matthew Merget, Olathe, Kan. and Lauren Mannschreck (Mitchell) Smithville, Mo. grandchildren Henry James Mannschreck and Dalton Lea Mannschreck.

A private ceremony will be held in California at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Ascend Hospice, 4550 W. 109th St., Suite 210, Overland Park, KS 66211, or The Parkinson’s Foundation-Heartland Chapter, 13451 Briar St., Suite 202, Leawood, KS 66209. Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.