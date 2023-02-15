Inside JCPRD: JCPRD offers about 50 spring break options for kids, families

By David Markham
Sure, JCPRD is offering plenty of youth camps over spring break (March 13-17), but there’s so much more, including the first (indoor) show of Theatre in the Park’s 2023 season, a New Horizons Band concert, Kid’s Day Out sessions, daily art labs and nature programs, and a Gamin’ with the Grandkids special event.
In all, more than 50 programs being offered over spring break this year should help keep the kids and the whole family busy. The biggest challenge will be sorting through the many options, but register soon, as some programs have already filled!
Whether your child’s interest is in computers, arts, bicycling, sports, or nature, there’s no shortage of fun things to do. Programs range from special events to instructional classes to specialty-themed day camps.
While many of the spring break programs listed below are for youth, some are for families and/or all ages. All of them are popular, and most require advance registration.
Friday, March 10
- Prince/Princess Tea Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Museum: Kid’s Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre – “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Rated PG16) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Gymnastics: Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center
Saturday, March 11
- Trout Fishing resumes after recent stocking (All Ages) Shawnee Mission and Kill Creek parks
- Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre – “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Rated PG16) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Open Hours (All Ages) Lanesfield Historic Site
- Gymnastics: Indoor Open Gym (Ages 4-17) Mill Creek Activity Center
Saturdays, March 11 & 18
- Art Fairy House (Ages 8-15) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Art Fairy House (Ages 16 & Older) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Sunday, March 12
- Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre – “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Rated PG16) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Monday, March 13
- Art Labs: Painting (Ages 11-17) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Spring Fling Fun – Hooray for Spring! (All Ages) Ernie Miller Park
- Museum: Kid’s Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Gymnastics: Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity
Monday, March 13, through Friday, March 17
- Computers: Code Ninjas Roblox™ Spring Break (Ages 7-14) Code Ninjas Lenexa
- Computers: Code Ninjas Roblox™ Spring Break (Ages 7-14) Code Ninjas Leawood
- Ernie Miller Spring Break Discovery Camp (Ages 6-10) Ernie Miller Park, FULL – waitlist available
- TimberRidge Spring Break Discovery Camp (Ages 11-13) Ernie Miller Park & TimberRidge Adventure Center, FULL – waitlist available
- Buddy Pegs: Bike Adventure Camp (Ages 5-10) Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- Buddy Pegs: Learn to Pedal Camp (Ages 5-10) Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse, FULL – waitlist available
- Discovery: Challenge Island – Shark Camp (Ages 6-12) Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- Hogwarts™ Academy Spring Break (Ages 8-12)
Monday, March 13, through Thursday, March 16
- Computers: Arcade Games-eSports Game Development Camp (Ages 6-12) Mill Creek Activity Center
- Computers: Roblox™ Studio Program & Development Camp (Ages 9-15) Mill Creek Activity Center
- Buddy Pegs: Spring Break Mountain Bike Camp (Ages 5-11) Shawnee Mission Park
Monday, March 13, through Wednesday, March 15
- Softball: Spring Break Fastpitch Camp (Girls 7U-14U) Mid-America Sports Complex
Tuesday, March 14
- Spring Fling Fun – Whooo Are the Owls (All Ages) Ernie Miller Park
- Art Labs: Fiber Arts (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- New Horizons Band Concert (All Ages) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Museum: Kid’s Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Tuesday, March 14, through Thursday, March 16
- Gymnastics: Spring Break Camp (Ages 6-12) Mill Creek Activity Center, FULL – waitlist available
- Volleyball: Okun Spring Break Camp (Grades 3-8) Okun Fieldhouse
- Basketball: Okun Spring Break Camp (Grades K-3) Okun Fieldhouse
- Basketball: Okun Spring Break Camp (Grades 4-8) Okun Fieldhouse
- Soccer: Spring Break Camp (Grades Pre-K and Kindergarten) New Century Fieldhouse
- Soccer: Spring Break Camp (Grades 1-4) New Century Fieldhouse
- Volleyball: Spring Break Camp Ages 7-14) New Century Fieldhouse
Wednesday, March 15
- Spring Fling Fun – Kids and Critters (All Ages) Ernie Miller Park
- Art Labs: Drawing (Ages 11-17) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Gamin’ with the Grandkids (Ages 5 & Older) Matt Ross Community Center
- Museum: Kid’s Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Thursday, March 16
- Spring Fling Fun – Reptile Round Up (All Ages) Ernie Miller Park
- Art Labs: Sculpture (Ages 11-17) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Free Day (All Ages) Johnson County Museum
- Museum: Kid’s Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Thursday, March 16, through Sunday, March 19
- JCPRD Lifeguard Training – March (Ages 15 & Older) Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center
Friday, March 17
- Spring Fling Fun – End of the Rainbow (All Ages) Ernie Miller Park
- St. Patrick’s Day Geocache – 11 am (All Ages) Shawnee Mission Park
- St. Patrick’s Day Geocache – noon (All Ages) Shawnee Mission Park
- Museum: Kid’s Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre – “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Rated PG16) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Gymnastics: Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center
Saturday, March 18
- Gymnastics: Indoor Open Gym (Ages 4-17) Mill Creek Activity Center
- Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre – “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Rated PG16) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Sunday, March 19
- Theatre in the Park at The Black Box Theatre – “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Rated PG16) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
