Inside JCPRD: JCPRD offers about 50 spring break options for kids, families

Spring Fling Fun, which offers a family-friendly nature-themed program each day between March 13 and 17, is one of JCPRD’s longest-running spring break programs. But there’s a wide variety of subjects and activities in the more than 50 spring break week programs scheduled for 2023.

By David Markham

Sure, JCPRD is offering plenty of youth camps over spring break (March 13-17), but there’s so much more, including the first (indoor) show of Theatre in the Park’s 2023 season, a New Horizons Band concert, Kid’s Day Out sessions, daily art labs and nature programs, and a Gamin’ with the Grandkids special event.