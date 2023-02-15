Gertrude Blaise Lussier

Gert was born on November 7, 1930, to Albert Gregoire and Rose Aimee Montmigny in Amesbury, MA. Her parents immigrated to the U.S. from Montreal before her birth. A self-made woman who was orphaned at age 5, she grew up working a farm during the great depression. As her own education was interrupted at a very young age, she always stressed the value of education to her own children, at the same time determined to complete her own. At age 50, she successfully completed her GED on the first effort.

Gertrude Lussier, 92, passed away on December 18, 2022, of natural causes in Overland Park, KS. Gert was always happy and reveled in life until her recent passing.

She lived her young adult life in Fall River, MA, where she met and married her husband, Joseph Lussier as congregants of Notre Dame Church. They later moved to Mansfield, MA where they raised their four children, and enjoyed a 66-year marriage until Joe’s death in 2018. Gert worked for Mansfield School Food Service for 20 years, and was dedicated to her family, friends, and faith her entire life, always looking to find good in everyone, and loved equally in return. She was an avid crocheter, incredible cook, and was wonderful company who was sharp, witty, and loved to have fun and sip port. She extended hospitality to everyone, and she never held anything back! Joe called her “The Treasurer”, as she always managed to save something from her “house money”, and often saved the day with her “cachette” in an emergency. We love and miss her greatly.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Joe, five sisters, Cecile, Rita, Theresa, Florence and Claire, and one brother, Amos. She is survived by their children, Richard, Jeanne (Eastman) and son-in-law Jeff Eastman, Raymond and daughter-in-law Kathy Lussier, John, and five grandchildren, David, Christopher, Rebecca, Brad, Max (Corey), great-granddaughter Rowan (Corey), and three step-grandchildren, Jack, Chase and Emma Eastman.

There will be a funeral service and celebration of life in Mansfield, MA in May 2023, when both she and Joe’s cremains will be interred together, time and location to be announced closer to that time. Nous vous aimons, Maman, et vous nous manquerez toujours!