Gertrude Blaise Lussier

Gertrude Lussier, 92, passed away on December 18, 2022, of natural causes in Overland Park, KS. Gert was always happy and reveled in life until her recent passing.

Gert was born on November 7, 1930, to Albert Gregoire and Rose Aimee Montmigny in Amesbury, MA. Her parents immigrated to the U.S. from Montreal before her birth. A self-made woman who was orphaned at age 5, she grew up working a farm during the great depression. As her own education was interrupted at a very young age, she always stressed the value of education to her own children, at the same time determined to complete her own. At age 50, she successfully completed her GED on the first effort.