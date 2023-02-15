Edward P. Wollmuth of Overland Park, Kansas passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the University of Kansas Hospital surrounded by his family and dear friends. Visitation will be Saturday, February 18, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, Kansaswith Funeral Services following at 10:00 a.m. and entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 126th and Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas.

Ed was born November 30, 1953 in Kansas City, Kansas to Joseph E. and Ruby (Widener) Wollmuth who preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Bishop Ward High School and Donnelly College, Kansas City, Kansas. Ed began a successful, life-long career in banking in the late 1970s with his first job as a bank teller at Kaw Valley Bank in Kansas City, Kansas. Through the years Ed loaned his skill in business and commercial finance to his customers at various banks throughout the Kansas City area. Most recently Ed was Executive Vice President at Community First Bank, Shawnee, Kansas.

Ed met the love of his life, Kathy Barrett, at Kaw Valley Bank some forty years ago, and they were together ever since. They both always said it was love at first sight and each said of the other, “you were the best thing that ever happened to me” and it stuck. Ed and Kathy married October 20, 1990 and lived a beautifully blessed life full of adventures, traveling and with the belief that “,,, the best was yet to come”.

Ed never met a stranger; to know Ed, was to love Ed. From hosting parties at his home to his lake place to a fun lunch or dinner out, concerts, trips to Vegas and around the World. He was generous, fun and shared all that was his with those he loved.

Ed is survived by his best friend and wife of thirty-two years, Kathy, of the home. He is preceded in death by his parents and by Kathy’s parents, Harold and Sallie Barrett, whom he loved and cared for as his own (and the feeling was mutual). He also leaves behind his brother, Joe and siblings of the heart, Beth and Mike Woods, Hal and Jeannie Barrett, Teri Barrett Protzmann, Ron Barrett and Jeff and Christi Barrett.

Although Kathy and Ed chose not to have children of their own, he was indeed a beloved Father figure and Funcle who will forever be missed by his nieces and nephews of whom he gave generously of his heart, his kindness, advice when sought and his time. Including nieces Jennifer Barrett, Sara Woods, and Jessica Protzmann. And nephews Greg Barrett, Nick Protzmann, Erik (Christine) Woods, Adam Woods, and Zack Protzmann. He loved to spoil his Grand-nieces Aaliyah, Alexis, Kennedy, Riley and Bentley.

Ed had several meaningful friendships which had deepened with time and especially during the last years of his illness. He leaves behind those friends. We thank you for being there for Ed … he loved each of you dearly.

The family would like to thank each of you for the prayers, concern and kind gestures extended during Ed’s illness. He was a warrior and fought until he could no longer do so. We are sure he was met in Heaven by his parents and Kathy’s parents, and all who have gone before him; with a cold beer. He will once again be healthy enough to drive his Corvettes … fast, go fishing whenever he wants, and drag some kids around behind his boat. And enjoy the music he loved, from Johnny Cash to bustin’ a move to Flo Rida’s “Low” and as the sidekick T-Rick to DJ Mikey Mike.

Our sincere thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and medical professionals at the University of Kansas and at Fresenius Kidney Care and all who cared for Ed during his illnesses.

Donations can be made in memory of Ed to Kansas University Cancer Research or The Fresenius Kidney Care through the National Kidney Foundation

A celebration of Ed’s life will be held in the near future.