Edward P. Wollmuth

Nov. 30, 1953 – Feb. 12, 2023

Edward P. Wollmuth of Overland Park, Kansas passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the University of Kansas Hospital surrounded by his family and dear friends. Visitation will be Saturday, February 18, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, Kansaswith Funeral Services following at 10:00 a.m. and entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 126th and Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas.