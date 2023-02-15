Donald Eugene Bogard born to Jesse Milton Bogard and Julia Bernice Dowse Bogard on March 12, 1930 in Shawnee, KS. Died on February 13, 2023.

His father died when Donald was 3 months old. His mother married Theo Barber three years later. He grew up in rural Shawnee, attended Shawnee Grade School and graduated from Shawnee Mission Rural High School (North High) in 1948. He was active in FFA as well as the area youth groups He became one of the earliest members of the First Baptist Church in 1940 where he gave his life to Christ and served eighty years as an active member in various roles of ministry and leadership. He became a member of Lenexa Baptist Church in 2020.

He graduated from Ottawa University, where he played football and met his wife, Glenda. He earned a Master of Christian Education from Central Seminary, a Master of Education from the University of Kansas, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Kansas in 1971.

He was employed for 30 years by the Shawnee Mission School District, having worked as Principal at Shawnee Grade, Bluejacket Elementary, Hillcrest Junior High and as Associate Superintendent of Personnel.

He and Glenda were married in 1956. They had three children and raised them in Shawnee He served on the Shawnee City Council and was a member of the Shawnee Jaycees.

He was an active man and hard worker, having built three homes for his family. He enjoyed hunting, horses and playing golf.

His main focus was his faith and his family. He took care of his elderly relatives, always ready to lend a helping hand to young and old alike. He was a man of integrity, respected by many, a trustworthy husband, father and friend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Bogard, mother, Bernice Bogard Barber, step-father, Theo Barber, brother, Frank Bogard, sister, Betty Tush and brother, Richard Barber.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Davis Bogard; daughter, Sherri (Larry) Thomas; son, Donald Jr. (Rhonda) Bogard; and son, James (Padma) Bogard; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1-2:00 PM followed by a Funeral Services at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Lenexa Baptist Church, 15320 West 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa, KS. Burial at Shawnee Cemetery, Shawnee, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to City Union Mission or Ascend Hospice.