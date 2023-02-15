Dogs could come back to Shawnee brewery if bill passes

Dogs could be allowed back inside Transport Brewery in downtown Shawnee if a bill in Topeka backed by a local lawmaker passes.
Last summer, state regulators from the Kansas Department of Agriculture prohibited the brewery and others like it from having dogs inside its taproom, deciding the space fits the formal definition of a “food preparation” area.
But a bill currently making the rounds in the Kansas House could change that.
New food service rules forbid dogs
- In the past, non-service dogs could be allowed on the premises of businesses like microbreweries.
- New rules that began being enforced last year, however, loop microbreweries — including those without on-site kitchens — in with more traditional food establishments, like restaurants and cafes.
- Transport owner Mike McVey says the new rules have been especially harmful to the Shawnee brewery because drinking with dogs inside has been “part of our culture” since opening in 2019.
- “We used to have groups of people that would come in knowing they were both bringing their dogs and they could both visit together, and their dogs could visit with each other, like a play date,” McVey said, noting those patrons don’t come as much anymore.
A proposed law would allow dogs back
- A new bill in the Kansas House would create a carve-out in the food service rules allowing microbreweries like Transport to admit dogs back inside, with some restrictions.
- Rep. Laura Williams, a first-term Republican from Lenexa, introduced House Bill 2291 to the Commerce, Labor and Economic Development House Committee earlier this month.
- She says when she was campaigning for her seat last year, a lot of people asked her about the new rule prohibiting dogs and whether she could do anything about it.
- “I’m a small business owner. My goal of being elected … was to help eliminate barriers for small business owners and people trying to chase their dreams,” she said.
A recent hearing drew support and opposition
- Many members of the committee seemed supportive of the bill during a hearing last week.
- Scott Schneider, from the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association, said the bill would be good for microbreweries like Transport where you “should be able to have a beer with your best friend.”
- Deputy Secretary of the Kansas Department of Agriculture Kelsey Olson, who oversees the state’s food safety division, opposed it on behalf of the whole department.
- Olson said experts see dogs around food or drink as posing a “health risk” because of their hair-shedding, bathroom habits and the potential for them to have diseases transmissible to people.
Transport owner also testified in support of the bill
- McVey says he supports the proposed law as part of his business’ advocacy for something called “Charlie’s Cause,” which is named for a boxer who used to frequent Transport, but passed away just before the state started enforcing the ban on dogs last year.
- After the new rules took effect, he says he’s been working to get them amended to allow dogs back in Transport in Charlie’s name
- “[It’s] what we’ve adopted that we need to do to make sure doggies like him have a place to come and socialize,” he said.
Keep digging: Watch the commerce committee hearing from Feb. 8. (HB 2291 is heard from the beginning of the video until about 32 minutes in).
