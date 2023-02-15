  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Dogs could come back to Shawnee brewery if bill passes

Workers at Transport Brewery and dog Stella pose at the taproom's bar.

Stella (front row, dog) had been a fixture in the taproom at Transport Brewery since it opened in 2019. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Dogs could be allowed back inside Transport Brewery in downtown Shawnee if a bill in Topeka backed by a local lawmaker passes.

Last summer, state regulators from the Kansas Department of Agriculture prohibited the brewery and others like it from having dogs inside its taproom, deciding the space fits the formal definition of a “food preparation” area.