W. Jean Beilharz Spreen

She earned a teaching certificate from St John’s College, Winfield, KS and taught in Danville, IL, Wichita, KS and Our Saviour Lutheran, KCK where she met the love of her life, Dick Beilharz. They were married on April 14, 1961. They loved to travel to faraway places often ending up on a beach. They were married 17 year and raised their 3 daughters in God’s faith.

Jeannie was born in Ramona, KS to Grover and Magdalena (Stemmermann) Hackler as the youngest of eight children. In seventh grade, the family moved to Junction City where she graduated from JC High School in 1950.

After Dick passed, she worked at Highlands Elementary School, American Cancer Society and Andrews McMeel Universal. Her volunteer activities were vast including the church, Johnson County Young Matrons, Lutheran Social Services, Indian Hills Country Club and her daughters’ schools and activities. As a young mother herself, she brought unwed mothers into her home from across Kansas to stay until they had their babies. While President of JCYM, Jean and Dick helped start the Temporary Lodging for Children in Olathe, KS.

On March 4, 1989 she married Francis Spreen and they were married 34 years. They enjoyed entertaining and exploring the back roads on their travels through the USA.

Her pride and joy were her daughters and later grandchildren, she rarely missed one of their events. She never forgot a birthday or special occasion to those she loved and always signed the card, “Love you dearly”. She would often joke with her girls while they were growing up, “You’ll miss me when I’m gone” and she was right – She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughters Becky Beilharz; Bethany Beilharz Humphrey (Trey); Gretchen Beilharz; Grandchildren: Billy, Elena and Kate Humphrey; husband Francis; stepchildren: Scott Spreen (Becky), Doug Spreen (Lynn), Camille Spreen Peeples (Rob); sisters-in-law Ruth Ann (Gene) and Emma (Bob); numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and lifelong friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Dick; parents; siblings: Roland Hackler (Betty); Mildred Hackler; Eugene Hackler; Robert Hackler; Eunice Hackler Baresel (Art); Daryl Hackler.

Celebration of Life will be Monday February 20, at the church 4153 Rainbow Blvd, KCK, 9:00 AM visitation, 10:00 AM service. Donation suggestion to the church or University of Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.