W. Jean Beilharz Spreen

Jeannie was born in Ramona, KS to Grover and Magdalena (Stemmermann) Hackler as the youngest of eight children. In seventh grade, the family moved to Junction City where she graduated from JC High School in 1950.

She earned a teaching certificate from St John’s College, Winfield, KS and taught in Danville, IL, Wichita, KS and Our Saviour Lutheran, KCK where she met the love of her life, Dick Beilharz. They were married on April 14, 1961. They loved to travel to faraway places often ending up on a beach. They were married 17 year and raised their 3 daughters in God’s faith.