  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ruth Ann Herrman Siress

Ruth Herrman Siress’s passing on Sunday, February 12, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on February 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., at Saint Andrew Christian Church, 13890 W 127th St., Olathe, Kansas.