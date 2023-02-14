  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Here’s what is in plan to remake Overland Park Sears site

Overland Park Sears

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted to approve a revised preliminary plan for the former Metcalf South site that features a 93,000-square-foot Life Time fitness near 97th and Metcalf. Rendering via Overland Park city documents.

Plans are moving forward to redevelop the former Sears site at 97th and Metcalf in Overland Park into a new fitness club and retail center.

The Overland Park Planning Commission voted Monday to approve a revised preliminary development plan for the site now dubbed 97 Metcalf on the site of the old Metcalf South Shopping Center.

