  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee names new permanent city manager

The Shawnee City Council unanimously approved hiring Doug Gerber as the city's next city manager. Photo courtesy City of Shawnee.

Doug Gerber, a Kansas native and former official in Topeka and Goodland, will be the next city manager of Shawnee.

Gerber’s hiring became official Monday evening with a unanimous vote from the Shawnee City Council.