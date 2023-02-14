  Juliana Garcia  - Mission Hills

Mission Hills removes coyote traps from park after dogs injured

Mission Hills coyote traps. Mission HIlls Mayor David Dickey

Mission Hills Mayor David Dickey, above, says the city plans to reevaluate its decision to set traps for coyotes at a city park after two dogs were caught in the traps last week. File photo.

Mission Hills officials say they plan to re-evaluate how to handle an increase in coyote activity after two dogs were injured this month after being caught in traps placed for coyotes at a city park.

City officials say a city staff member is licensed to trap through a nuisance wildlife control permit, and signage and mailers went out as a warning the week before the “non-lethal” traps were set in an “unmaintained” corner of the park.

