Mission Hills removes coyote traps from park after dogs injured

Mission Hills officials say they plan to re-evaluate how to handle an increase in coyote activity after two dogs were injured this month after being caught in traps placed for coyotes at a city park.

City officials say a city staff member is licensed to trap through a nuisance wildlife control permit, and signage and mailers went out as a warning the week before the “non-lethal” traps were set in an “unmaintained” corner of the park.