Obituaries Feb 14, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Feb. 10-13 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Feb. 10-13, 2023. Courtney LeBlanc Everard Dr. Grace E. Holmes Bill Bentz Marilyn I. Cattanach David Wayne Coop Karen Sue Davis Charles Richard Golder Jr. John “Charley” Hay Wilma Hazel (Van Diest) Holmes Linda Oliver Edna Rindner Gwendolyn Nitzche Shackelford Roy G. Wilson Viola Jean Wilson David Yurkovich Christine Elizabeth Brooks Charles Louis Kumalaa Adam John Leitel Susan O. Robbins Tommy C. Robinson Philip M. “Mac” Schuhman Legacy Elliana-Rene Coit
