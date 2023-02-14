  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Joe Allenbrand

Joe Allenbrand, age 92, passed away February 12, 2023 at Olathe Hospice House.

He was born June 11, 1930 in Gentry County, MO to Edwin Lewis and Lilah Leon (Houston) Allenbrand. He was a graduate of the National School of Aeronautics, and began his career by working at The Delco Company and Sunflower Ordnance before becoming the owner and operator of the Allenbrand TV and Service for over 50 years.