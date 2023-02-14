Joe Allenbrand

He was born June 11, 1930 in Gentry County, MO to Edwin Lewis and Lilah Leon (Houston) Allenbrand. He was a graduate of the National School of Aeronautics, and began his career by working at The Delco Company and Sunflower Ordnance before becoming the owner and operator of the Allenbrand TV and Service for over 50 years.

He was married to Nancy Lynn (Bezik) on October 6, 1988.

Joe was a member of Gideon’s International and Grace Baptist Church in Gardner, KS for many years. Joe was bi-vocational in that he also earned his ordination as a minister. As a hobby, Joe was a master silver-smith and created many beautiful pieces for his family to treasure.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lynn Allenbrand, his children Bobby Allenbrand, his daughter Linda Seute, his sister Carol Sumner, grandchildren Mark Allenbrand, Matthew Allenbrand, Michael Allenbrand, Melissa Mehrwin, Bobby Allenbrand, Jr., Gary Dean Seute, Jeffrey Seute, and Christopher Borachowski, great-grandchildren Samantha Allenbrand, Carter Allenbrand, Karissa Collins, Korey Mehrwin, Brendon Allenbrand, J.P. Garrison, Owen Allenbrand, Leonard Allenbrand, Haley Seute, Emma Seute, Wyatt Seute, Myra Seute, and Tucker Seute.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife and mother of his children, Helen Allenbrand, his brother, Edwin Allenbrand, his daughters Deborah Borachowski and Mary Ellen Allenbrand, and his grandson, Jamie Seute.

Memorials are suggested to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, or you may copy and paste the following link to donate online: