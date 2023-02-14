David Wayne Thomas

He was the third of seven children. David was baptized at a young age and he kept his faith until the end. He was educated in the Kansas City, Missouri Public School system and graduated from Central High School. He completed several college level classes and held a certification in Fork Lift Operations. David was committed to hard work and held various positions in many industries throughout his lifetime. His most recent positions were with Bayer Chemical Company as a formulator, a position that he held for several years. Lastly, he was employed with National Beverage Company.

In 1985, David was blessed with the gift of fatherhood with David Thomas, Jr. and two bonus daughters, Rochelle and Janell Hart, daughters of lifelong friend, Jessie Hart, whom he cherished. David was humorous and loved family gatherings and sibling family vacations, especially ones in tropical climates. David was a smooth two-stepper and the “king of Uno”. He liked to have a good time with family and friends.

David leaves to cherish his memory three brothers, Glenn Thomas (Joyce) of KS, Steven Thomas (Yasma) of GA, Fredrick Thomas III (Jessie) of GA; Two sisters, Pamela Thomas of TX and Kimberley Thomas of MO. He also leaves behind his children, Rochelle Hart and Janell Hart; two grandchildren, ZaNiya Pierce and Zaiden Pierce as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephew, and friends. David is proceeded in death by his grandparents, his parents, his brother, Gerren Thomas, and his son David Thomas, Jr.