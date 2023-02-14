  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

David Wayne Thomas

David Wayne Thomas was born December 30, 1959, to Emma and Fredrick Thomas, Jr. in Kansas City, MO.

He was the third of seven children. David was baptized at a young age and he kept his faith until the end. He was educated in the Kansas City, Missouri Public School system and graduated from Central High School. He completed several college level classes and held a certification in Fork Lift Operations. David was committed to hard work and held various positions in many industries throughout his lifetime. His most recent positions were with Bayer Chemical Company as a formulator, a position that he held for several years. Lastly, he was employed with National Beverage Company.